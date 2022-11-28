Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the practice squad and restored wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad. The team also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson from the practice squad.

Hermanns was signed to Miami's practice squad on Oct. 26, 2022 after spending the past two seasons on the N.Y. Jets' practice squad. He was elevated three times by the Jets earlier this season, appearing in two games. Hermanns originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Jets on May 2, 2021. He was a four-year starter (2017-20) at Purdue.

Jackson was signed to Miami's practice squad on Oct. 25, 2022. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent by the N.Y. Jets on May 9, 2022 and spent the offseason program and training camp with them. Jackson was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection at Washington State in 2021. He is the son of former Dolphins safety Calvin Jackson, who played in 75 games with 57 starts in six seasons (1994-99) with the team. A Fort Lauderdale native, Jackson played high school football at Coral Springs Charter.

Lamm has played seven NFL seasons for three different franchises – Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20) and Tennessee (2021). He spent 2022 training camp with Detroit. Lamm has played in 86 career games with 28 starts. He's also played in seven postseason games with one start as his teams have made the playoffs in five of his seven NFL seasons. Lamm played collegiately at Appalachian State and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.