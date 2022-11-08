Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Jake Bargas to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from the practice squad.

Bargas originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota on April 27, 2020. He spent several stints on the Vikings practice squad and appeared in two games, one each in 2020 and 2021. He split time during the 2022 training camp with Chicago and Minnesota. Bargas played collegiately at North Carolina where he played tight end. A Boca Raton, Florida native, he played high school football at Saint Andrew's School.