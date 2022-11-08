Presented by

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

Nov 08, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Jake Bargas to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from the practice squad.

Bargas originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota on April 27, 2020. He spent several stints on the Vikings practice squad and appeared in two games, one each in 2020 and 2021. He split time during the 2022 training camp with Chicago and Minnesota. Bargas played collegiately at North Carolina where he played tight end. A Boca Raton, Florida native, he played high school football at Saint Andrew's School.

Bryant has had two stints on Miami's practice squad this season. He originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 13, 2022. Bryant finished his collegiate career at Central Florida, where he earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and led the team with six sacks. Prior to that, he played at Auburn, where he was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Jake BargasFB6-225011/28/961North Carolina ’20Boca Raton, Fla.FA, ‘22

