Presented by

Miami Dolphins make roster move

Dec 05, 2022 at 02:20 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Eric Fisher and placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

Fisher is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 10-year veteran who has played in 132 career games with 128 starts, including 111 at left tackle and 17 at right tackle. He spent eight seasons (2013-20) in Kansas City, where he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2020 and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 season. Fisher played the 2021 season for Indianapolis, where he started 15 games. He originally entered the NFL as the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft with Kansas City following a collegiate career at Central Michigan. Fisher will become the sixth former No. 1 overall pick to play for the Dolphins.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Eric FisherT6-73121/5/9110Central Michigan ’13Rochester, Mich.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the practice squad and restored wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad. The team also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Zimmer

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

news

Miami Dolphins sign McIntosh to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Scarlett to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins place Ogbah on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Verone McKinley III to the active roster and elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Jake Bargas to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make elevation for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Chubb to contract extension

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Bradley Chubb to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

Advertising