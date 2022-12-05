Miami Dolphins make roster move

Fisher is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 10-year veteran who has played in 132 career games with 128 starts, including 111 at left tackle and 17 at right tackle. He spent eight seasons (2013-20) in Kansas City, where he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2020 and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 season. Fisher played the 2021 season for Indianapolis, where he started 15 games. He originally entered the NFL as the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft with Kansas City following a collegiate career at Central Michigan. Fisher will become the sixth former No. 1 overall pick to play for the Dolphins.