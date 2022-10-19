Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham on injured reserve.
Flowers has played four games for the Dolphins this season after signing on Aug. 29, 2022. He totaled four tackles (one solo) in those four contests. Flowers has played in a total of 79 career games over eight seasons with New England (2015-18), Detroit (2019-21) and Miami (2022). He's recorded 265 career tackles (161 solo), 31.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Flowers originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (101st overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arkansas.
Needham has played in 51 career games with 27 starts over four seasons (2019-22) with the Dolphins. He's totaled 192 tackles (141 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also returned an interception for a touchdown on Dec. 27, 2021 at New Orleans. Needham had played in all six games with five starts this season with 21 tackles (16 solo) and two passes defensed. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 9, 2019 after playing collegiately at UTEP.