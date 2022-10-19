Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham on injured reserve.

Flowers has played four games for the Dolphins this season after signing on Aug. 29, 2022. He totaled four tackles (one solo) in those four contests. Flowers has played in a total of 79 career games over eight seasons with New England (2015-18), Detroit (2019-21) and Miami (2022). He's recorded 265 career tackles (161 solo), 31.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Flowers originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (101st overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arkansas.