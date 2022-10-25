Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve. The team also placed wide receiver Freddie Swain on the practice squad/injured list and signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted college free agent by the N.Y. Jets on May 9, 2022 and spent the offseason program and training camp with them. Jackson was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection at Washington State in 2021, registering 66 receptions for 987 yards (14.9 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Jackson is the son of former Dolphins safety Calvin Jackson, who played in 75 games with 57 starts in six seasons (1994-99) with the team. A Fort Lauderdale native, Jackson played high school football at Coral Springs Charter.

Jones has played in 38 games with 24 starts for the Dolphins since he was a third-round pick (70th overall) by the team in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's totaled 184 career tackles (111 solo), 8.0 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Jones leads all NFL defensive backs with 7.0 sacks since 2021. He played collegiately at Texas.

Perry has played in 31 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and two passes defensed. Perry played in four games for the Dolphins in 2021, making two special teams tackles, before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 23, 2021. He first joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019. Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017 and played collegiately at Iowa State.