Presented by

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

Oct 25, 2022 at 04:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve. The team also placed wide receiver Freddie Swain on the practice squad/injured list and signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted college free agent by the N.Y. Jets on May 9, 2022 and spent the offseason program and training camp with them. Jackson was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection at Washington State in 2021, registering 66 receptions for 987 yards (14.9 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Jackson is the son of former Dolphins safety Calvin Jackson, who played in 75 games with 57 starts in six seasons (1994-99) with the team. A Fort Lauderdale native, Jackson played high school football at Coral Springs Charter.

Jones has played in 38 games with 24 starts for the Dolphins since he was a third-round pick (70th overall) by the team in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's totaled 184 career tackles (111 solo), 8.0 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Jones leads all NFL defensive backs with 7.0 sacks since 2021. He played collegiately at Texas.

Perry has played in 31 games with seven starts for the Dolphins over three seasons (2019-21). He's totaled 72 tackles (47 solo), one interception and two passes defensed. Perry played in four games for the Dolphins in 2021, making two special teams tackles, before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 23, 2021. He first joined the team on Feb. 15, 2019. Perry originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia on May 11, 2017 and played collegiately at Iowa State.

Swain has been on Miami's practice squad since Sept. 2, 2022. He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in all 33 games with nine starts over the past two seasons (2020-21) with the Seahawks, totaling 38 receptions for 502 yards (13.2 avg.) and five carries for 32 yards (6.4 avg.). Swain also returned 22 punts for 189 yards (8.6 avg.) and six kickoffs for 137 yards (22.8 avg.). He played collegiately at Florida.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Calvin JacksonWR5-91935/7/97RWashington St. ’22Fort Lauderdale, Fla.FA, ‘22
Jamal PerryDB5-1018210/23/944Iowa State ’17Houston, TexasFA, ‘19

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the active roster

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back La'Mical Perine to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell and tackle Kion Smith for tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Big Kat Bryant to the practice squad and placed linebacker Porter Gustin on the practice squad/injured list.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant and cornerback Chris Steele from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Clayton Fejedelem off injured reserve and elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell for Sunday's game. The team also placed tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Sinnett to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the active roster and elevated tackle Larnel Coleman for tonight's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Advertising