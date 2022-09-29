Miami Dolphins make roster moves

Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was elevated each of the past two weeks and made his NFL debut in the Week 3 win vs. Buffalo. Coleman missed the 2021 season due to injury. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at UMass, where he started 28 consecutive games at tackle to finish his collegiate career.

Cracraft first signed with Miami on Feb. 17, 2022 and was elevated the past three weeks. In those three games, he caught two passes for 13 yards (6.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. Cracraft has played in 27 games with one start in his NFL career, making stops in Denver (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-21). He's totaled nine career receptions for 87 yards (10.9 avg.) and two scores. Cracraft originally entered the NFL on Oct. 18, 2017 when he was signed to Denver's practice squad. He played collegiately at Washington State.