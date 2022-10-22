Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the active roster. They have also elevated safety Verone McKinley III and defensive lineman Ben Stille to the active roster for Sunday's game.

McKinley first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on the practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 1 game vs. New England and was active but did not appear in the contest. McKinley was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.

Shell has been elevated the past two weeks and started at right tackle in the Week 6 game vs. Minnesota. He joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 19, 2022 and has played in 72 career games with 62 starts over seven NFL seasons and spent four years (2016-19) with the N.Y. Jets and two (2020-21) with Seattle. Shell also started one playoff game in 2020. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft.