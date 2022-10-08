Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Clayton Fejedelem off injured reserve and elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell for Sunday's game. The team also placed tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

Carter played in one game for Miami this season and has appeared in 17 games with one start since signing with Miami on March 18, 2021. He spent his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati (2017-20), where he played in 45 games with five starts. During his NFL career, Carter has totaled nine receptions for 82 yards (9.1 avg.) and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017 following a collegiate career at Nebraska.

Fejedelem signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati on March 21, 2020 and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1, 2022. He has played in 30 games over the past two seasons (2020-21) for the Dolphins, totaling 15 special teams tackles. Fejedelem has appeared in 94 NFL games with six starts after spending the first four years of his career (2016-19) in Cincinnati. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (245th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Illinois.