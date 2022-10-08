Presented by

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

Oct 08, 2022 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Clayton Fejedelem off injured reserve and elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell for Sunday's game. The team also placed tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

Carter played in one game for Miami this season and has appeared in 17 games with one start since signing with Miami on March 18, 2021. He spent his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati (2017-20), where he played in 45 games with five starts. During his NFL career, Carter has totaled nine receptions for 82 yards (9.1 avg.) and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017 following a collegiate career at Nebraska.

Fejedelem signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati on March 21, 2020 and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1, 2022. He has played in 30 games over the past two seasons (2020-21) for the Dolphins, totaling 15 special teams tackles. Fejedelem has appeared in 94 NFL games with six starts after spending the first four years of his career (2016-19) in Cincinnati. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (245th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Illinois.

Shell joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 19, 2022. He has played in 70 career games with 61 starts over six NFL seasons and spent four years (2016-19) with the N.Y. Jets and two (2020-21) with Seattle. Shell also started one playoff game in 2020. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (158th overall) by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Clayton FejedelemS6-12026/2/937Illinois ’16Lemont, Ill.UFA, ’20 (Cin.)
Brandon ShellOL6-53242/6/927South Carolina ’16Goose Creek, S.C.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins sign Sinnett to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the active roster and elevated tackle Larnel Coleman for tonight's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

news

Miami Dolphins place Jackson on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III for Sunday's game against New England.

news

Dolphins sign 5 to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, tackle Kion Smith and cornerback Chris Steele to the practice squad. The team also released defensive tackle Niles Scott from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins sign Swain to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Justin Bethel and placed safety Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve. Miami also signed the following players to the practice squad: cornerback Kalon Barnes, tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman James Empey, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive tackle Niles Scott, defensive tackle Ben Stille and running back ZaQuandre White.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, defensive tackle Benito Jones, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith, defensive tackle Ben Stille and wide receiver Preston Williams.

Advertising