Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve and activated offensive lineman Austin Jackson off injured reserve. The team also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

Eichenberg was a second-round pick (42nd overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's played in 25 career games with 24 starts – 14 at left tackle, eight at left guard and two at right tackle. He started all eight games at left guard for Miami this season. Eichenberg played at Notre Dame, where he started 38 consecutive games at left tackle to finish his collegiate career.

Jackson has played in 31 career games with 29 starts for the Dolphins. He started the Week 1 game vs. New England at right tackle before being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 16, 2022. Previously, Jackson made 15 starts at left tackle and 13 starts at left guard. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (18th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft.