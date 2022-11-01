Presented by

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

Nov 01, 2022 at 11:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve and activated offensive lineman Austin Jackson off injured reserve. The team also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

Eichenberg was a second-round pick (42nd overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's played in 25 career games with 24 starts – 14 at left tackle, eight at left guard and two at right tackle. He started all eight games at left guard for Miami this season. Eichenberg played at Notre Dame, where he started 38 consecutive games at left tackle to finish his collegiate career.

Jackson has played in 31 career games with 29 starts for the Dolphins. He started the Week 1 game vs. New England at right tackle before being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 16, 2022. Previously, Jackson made 15 starts at left tackle and 13 starts at left guard. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (18th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sinnett signed with Miami's practice squad on Oct. 3, 2022. He also spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins before he was awarded off waivers to Philadelphia on Oct. 25, 2021, where he remained for the duration of the 2021 campaign. He first joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 14, 2020 and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay on May 4, 2020. Sinnett played collegiately at San Diego.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Austin JacksonOL6-53208/11/993USC ’20Phoenix, Ariz.D1b, ‘20

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Verone McKinley III and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve. The team also placed wide receiver Freddie Swain on the practice squad/injured list and signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the active roster

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back La'Mical Perine to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell and tackle Kion Smith for tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Big Kat Bryant to the practice squad and placed linebacker Porter Gustin on the practice squad/injured list.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant and cornerback Chris Steele from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated safety Clayton Fejedelem off injured reserve and elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell for Sunday's game. The team also placed tight end Cethan Carter on injured reserve.

Advertising