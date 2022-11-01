Miami Dolphins make trade with Denver

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, pending physicals.

Chubb has started all 49 NFL games in which he has played and has recorded 170 career tackles (107 solo), 26.0 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Chubb earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018. His 5.5 sacks in eight games this season are tied for 13th in the NFL. He originally entered the league as the fifth overall pick by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft.