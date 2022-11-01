Miami Dolphins make trade with San Francisco

Wilson has spent the past five seasons (2018-22) with San Francisco. This season, Wilson has played in all eight games with six starts, totaling 92 carries for 468 yards (5.1 avg.) and two touchdowns along with 10 receptions for 91 yards (9.1 avg.). His 468 rushing yards this season rank 15th in the league. During his career, Wilson has appeared in 45 games with 15 starts, totaling 390 carries for 1,733 yards (4.4 avg.) and 15 touchdowns along with 45 receptions for 387 yards (8.6 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 2, 2018. Wilson played collegiately at North Texas.