Presented by

Miami Dolphins make trade with San Francisco

Nov 01, 2022 at 04:42 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have agreed to terms on a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, pending a physical.

Wilson has spent the past five seasons (2018-22) with San Francisco. This season, Wilson has played in all eight games with six starts, totaling 92 carries for 468 yards (5.1 avg.) and two touchdowns along with 10 receptions for 91 yards (9.1 avg.). His 468 rushing yards this season rank 15th in the league. During his career, Wilson has appeared in 45 games with 15 starts, totaling 390 carries for 1,733 yards (4.4 avg.) and 15 touchdowns along with 45 receptions for 387 yards (8.6 avg.) and four touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 2, 2018. Wilson played collegiately at North Texas.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Jeff Wilson Jr.RB6-021311/16/955North Texas ’18Elkhart, TexasT, ’22 (SF)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make trade with Denver

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, pending physicals.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve and activated offensive lineman Austin Jackson off injured reserve. The team also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Verone McKinley III and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve. The team also placed wide receiver Freddie Swain on the practice squad/injured list and signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the active roster

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back La'Mical Perine to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Brandon Shell and tackle Kion Smith for tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Big Kat Bryant to the practice squad and placed linebacker Porter Gustin on the practice squad/injured list.

Advertising