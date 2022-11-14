Presented by

Miami Dolphins place Ogbah on IR

Nov 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

Ogbah joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and has played in 42 games with 26 starts since then, totaling 95 tackles (59 solo), 19.0 sacks, 17 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He led the Dolphins in sacks in each of the past two seasons (2020-21). Ogbah also spent three seasons (2016-18) with Cleveland and one (2019) with Kansas City, winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (32nd overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Oklahoma State.

