Miami Dolphins sign Chubb to contract extension

Chubb joined Miami in a trade from Denver on Nov. 1, 2022 and has started all 49 NFL games in which he has played. He has recorded 170 career tackles (107 solo), 26.0 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Chubb earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018. His 5.5 sacks in eight games this season are tied for 13th in the NFL. In 2018, his 12.0 sacks were the seventh-most by a rookie in NFL history. He originally entered the league as the fifth overall pick by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft.