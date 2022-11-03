Presented by

Miami Dolphins sign Chubb to contract extension

Nov 03, 2022 at 11:45 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Bradley Chubb to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Chubb joined Miami in a trade from Denver on Nov. 1, 2022 and has started all 49 NFL games in which he has played. He has recorded 170 career tackles (107 solo), 26.0 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Chubb earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018. His 5.5 sacks in eight games this season are tied for 13th in the NFL. In 2018, his 12.0 sacks were the seventh-most by a rookie in NFL history. He originally entered the league as the fifth overall pick by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make trade with San Francisco

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have agreed to terms on a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, pending a physical.

news

Miami Dolphins make trade with Denver

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, pending physicals.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve and activated offensive lineman Austin Jackson off injured reserve. The team also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Verone McKinley III and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve. The team also placed wide receiver Freddie Swain on the practice squad/injured list and signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the active roster

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back La'Mical Perine to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

Advertising