Miami Dolphins sign McIntosh to practice squad

Nov 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad.

McIntosh spent three seasons (2018-20) with the N.Y. Giants, playing 18 games and recording 18 tackles (10 solo) and 2.0 sacks. He spent part of the 2021 season on Green Bay's practice squad and was with Indianapolis during the 2022 training camp. McIntosh originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (139th overall) by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. A Fort Lauderdale native, McIntosh played at Cardinal Gibbons High School before a collegiate career at the University of Miami.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
R.J. McIntoshDT6-42936/2/964Miami (FL) ‘18Fort Lauderdale, Fla.FA, ‘22

