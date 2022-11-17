Presented by

Miami Dolphins sign Scarlett to practice squad

Nov 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the practice squad.

Scarlett spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins, playing in 13 games with four starts. He totaled 16 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed along with three special teams tackles last season. Scarlett spent his first five NFL seasons (2016-20) with Houston and has appeared in a total of 69 career games with 20 starts. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 6, 2016 and played collegiately at Stanford.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Brennan ScarlettLB6-42637/31/937Stanford ’16Portland, Ore.UFA, ’21 (Hou.)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins place Ogbah on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Verone McKinley III to the active roster and elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Jake Bargas to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make elevation for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Chubb to contract extension

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Bradley Chubb to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make trade with San Francisco

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have agreed to terms on a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, pending a physical.

news

Miami Dolphins make trade with Denver

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, pending physicals.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve and activated offensive lineman Austin Jackson off injured reserve. The team also released quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Verone McKinley III and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad.

Advertising