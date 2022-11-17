Miami Dolphins sign Scarlett to practice squad

Scarlett spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins, playing in 13 games with four starts. He totaled 16 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed along with three special teams tackles last season. Scarlett spent his first five NFL seasons (2016-20) with Houston and has appeared in a total of 69 career games with 20 starts. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 6, 2016 and played collegiately at Stanford.