Presented by

Miami Dolphins sign Sinnett to practice squad

Oct 03, 2022 at 02:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

Sinnett spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins before he was awarded off waivers to Philadelphia on Oct. 25, 2021. He spent the rest of the 2021 campaign on Philadelphia's active roster. During the 2021 preseason, Sinnett completed 30-of-45 passes (66.7 pct.) for 401 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.7 for the Dolphins. He first joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 14, 2020 and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay on May 4, 2020. Sinnett played collegiately at San Diego.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Reid SinnettQB6-42252/5/972San Diego ’20Johnston, IowaFA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the active roster and elevated tackle Larnel Coleman for tonight's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wide receiver River Cracraft for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

news

Miami Dolphins place Jackson on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III for Sunday's game against New England.

news

Dolphins sign 5 to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, tackle Kion Smith and cornerback Chris Steele to the practice squad. The team also released defensive tackle Niles Scott from the practice squad.

news

Dolphins sign Swain to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Justin Bethel and placed safety Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve. Miami also signed the following players to the practice squad: cornerback Kalon Barnes, tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman James Empey, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive tackle Niles Scott, defensive tackle Ben Stille and running back ZaQuandre White.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, defensive tackle Benito Jones, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith, defensive tackle Ben Stille and wide receiver Preston Williams.

news

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released running back Sony Michel, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. and defensive back Quincy Wilson. Additionally, the team waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, defensive tackle Niles Scott and running back ZaQuandre White. The team also placed linebacker Calvin Munson on injured reserve and waived/injured linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D'Angelo Ross.

Advertising