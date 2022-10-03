Miami Dolphins sign Sinnett to practice squad

Sinnett spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins before he was awarded off waivers to Philadelphia on Oct. 25, 2021. He spent the rest of the 2021 campaign on Philadelphia's active roster. During the 2021 preseason, Sinnett completed 30-of-45 passes (66.7 pct.) for 401 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.7 for the Dolphins. He first joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 14, 2020 and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay on May 4, 2020. Sinnett played collegiately at San Diego.