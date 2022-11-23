Miami Dolphins sign Zimmer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackleJustin Zimmer.
Zimmerhas played in 21 NFL games over four seasons with Atlanta (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Buffalo (2020-21). He's totaled 34 tackles (17 solo), 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. He's spent several weeks this season on Buffalo's practice squad. Zimmer originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo on May 2, 2016. He played collegiately at Ferris State, where he was a teammate of fellow Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Justin Zimmer
|DT
|6-3
|292
|10/23/92
|4
|Ferris State '16
|Greenville, Mich.
|FA, '22