Roster Move: Dolphins activate Campbell

Campbell was awarded to Miami off waivers on Sept. 1, 2021 from the N.Y. Jets. He played in seven games with the Dolphins last year, totaling two special teams stops. He played in three games for the Jets in 2020. Campbell originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018. He's also made stops with the DC Defenders of the XFL and the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Campbell played collegiately at Northern Iowa.