Roster Move: Dolphins release Butler

Aug 02, 2022 at 04:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler.

Butler played in all 17 games with one start for the Dolphins last season. He recorded 17 tackles (nine solo), 2.0 sacks and three passes defensed. Butler spent the first four seasons (2017-20) of his career with New England and has played in 80 career games. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Patriots on May 5, 2017. Butler played collegiately at Vanderbilt.

