Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ellis

Ellis first signed with Miami's practice squad on Oct. 15, 2020 and has had multiple practice squad stints with the Dolphins since then. He was also on Miami's roster for the offseason program and training camp in 2021. Ellis played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL this past spring, totaling 35 tackles (26 solo) and one interception. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on April 29, 2020. Ellis played collegiately at Maryland.