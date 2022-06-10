Roster Move: Dolphins sign Ezukanma

Ezukanma was Miami's fourth-round pick (125th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Texas Tech, where he became the first Red Raider since 1985-87 (Wayne Walker) to lead the team in receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. He totaled 138 career receptions for 2,165 yards (15.7 avg.) and 15 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors as a junior in 2021 and first-team All-Big 12 recognition as a sophomore in 2020.