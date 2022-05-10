Roster Move: Dolphins sign Michel

Michel has played in 55 NFL games with 35 starts over four seasons – three with New England (2018-20) and one with the L.A. Rams (2021). He's totaled 743 career carries for 3,137 yards (4.2 avg.) and 47 receptions for 386 yards (8.2 avg.) and two touchdowns. In 2021, Michel rushed for 845 yards and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (31st overall) out of Georgia by New England in the 2018 NFL Draft. A Plantation, Florida native, Michel played high school football at American Heritage.