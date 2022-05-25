Roster Move: Dolphins sign Tindall

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed their third-round pick, linebacker Channing Tindall.
Tindall was selected in the third round (102nd overall) by Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, where he was a four-year letterman (2018-21). Tindall played in 50 collegiate games, totaling 108 tackles (54 solo), 12.0 sacks and one forced fumble. As a senior in 2021, he earned second-team All-SEC honors with 67 tackles for the national champion Bulldogs.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|6-2
|230
|3/28/00
|R
|Georgia ’22
|Columbia, S.C.
|D3, ‘22