Roster Moves: Dolphins make trade with Houston

Shaheen played in 28 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins since he was acquired in a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. During his five-year NFL career, Shaheen has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts, totaling 50 receptions for 509 yards (10.2 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (45th overall) by Chicago in the 2017 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Ashland.