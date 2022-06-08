Presented by

Roster Moves: Dolphins make transactions

Jun 08, 2022 at 05:50 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Porter Gustin and waived cornerback Javaris Davis and released defensive end Daeshon Hall.

Gustin played three seasons (2019-21) in Cleveland, where he appeared in 26 games with four starts. He's totaled 47 career tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries. Gustin also appeared in two playoff games, recording one tackle, one interception and one pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2019 after playing collegiately at USC.

Davis played one game for the Dolphins in 2021 and recorded two solo tackles and one pass defensed. He joined the Dolphins on Aug. 6, 2020 after he was awarded off waivers from Kansas City and spent the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on April 30, 2020. He played collegiately at Auburn.

Hall joined the Dolphins on Feb. 18, 2022. He's played in 13 NFL games for two teams – Carolina (2017) and Philadelphia (2018-19). During his career, Hall has totaled six tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks. He also played in two playoff games for Philadelphia in 2018. Hall spent the 2020 season on San Francisco's practice squad and the 2021 offseason with the 49ers. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (77th overall) by Carolina in the 2017 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Texas A&M.

Porter GustinLB6-52572/8/974USC ’19Elk Ridge, UtahFA, ‘22

