Roster Moves: Dolphins sign 14 undrafted college free agents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 14 undrafted college free agents: offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney, offensive lineman Ty Clary, tight end Tanner Conner, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, punter Tommy Heatherly, linebacker Deandre Johnson, cornerback Kader Kohou, safety Verone McKinley, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive lineman Ben Stille, running back ZaQuandre White and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.

Andries was a four-year starter (2018-21) at Minnesota, where he started all 46 career games. He started 21 contests at right guard, 11 at left guard, nine at right tackle and five at left tackle. As a senior in 2021, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors while starting nine games at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right tackle.

Carney was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and three-year starter at Illinois, where he appeared in 55 games with 28 starts and recorded career totals of 115 tackles (52 solo), 16.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a graduate in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten recognition as a senior in 2020. A Miami native, Carney helped Miami Central High School win a state title in 2015.

Clary was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and four-year starter at Arkansas, where he played in 52 career games with 39 starts. He made 23 starts at center, 11 at right guard, three at right tackle and two at left guard. As a junior in 2019, he started all 12 games at center.

Conner was a five-year letterman (2017-21) at Idaho State, where he played wide receiver. He played in 47 career games, totaling 136 receptions for 2,384 yards (17.5 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. He also earned all-conference honors in track and field at Idaho State.

Diesch was a two-year starter (2020-21) at Arizona State after spending four seasons (2016-19) at Texas A&M. He started all 17 games at left tackle during his two seasons with the Sun Devils. At Texas A&M, Diesch appeared in 21 games and redshirted in 2016.

Hamilton played in 12 games at cornerback for Louisiana Tech as a graduate in 2021, where he recorded 23 tackles (13 solo) and one pass defensed. He spent the previous four seasons (2017-20) at Vanderbilt, where he appeared in 39 contests.

Heatherly was a three-year letterman (2019-21) at Florida International after transferring from Northeast Oklahoma A&M following his sophomore season in 2018. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors as a graduate in 2021, punting 73 times for 3,460 yards (47.4 avg.).

Johnson played in all 12 games with 10 starts as a graduate for the University of Miami in 2021, totaling 26 tackles (14 solo), 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He spent the previous four seasons (2017-20) at Tennessee, where he appeared in 41 contests. Johnson is a Miami native and won a state championship at Miami Southridge High School in 2016.

Kohou was a four-year letterman (2017-19, 2021) at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he played in 44 games. He totaled 113 career tackles (87 solo), five interceptions, 37 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Back of the Year as a senior in 2021.

McKinley was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that seasons, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.

Sanders was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts. As a graduate in 2021, he played in 12 games with 10 starts, totaling 24 receptions for 549 yards (22.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 22.9 receiving average led the SEC and was third nationally.

Stille was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and three-year starter at Nebraska, where he played in 53 games with 34 starts. He totaled 148 career tackles (69 solo), 14.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. Stille was recognized as honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior in 2020 and a graduate in 2021.

White was a two-year letterman (2020-21) at South Carolina. He also spent one year (2019) at Iowa Western Community College and two seasons (2017-18) at Florida State. As a senior in 2021, White played in 12 games with six starts, totaling 88 carries for 583 yards (6.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 202 yards (10.6 avg.) and three touchdowns.