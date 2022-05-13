Roster Moves: Dolphins sign 2 draft picks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed two of their 2022 draft picks: outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Goode was drafted by Miami in the seventh round (224th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.