Roster Moves: Dolphins sign 2 draft picks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed two of their 2022 draft picks: outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Goode was drafted by Miami in the seventh round (224th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Thompson was selected in the seventh round (247th overall) by Miami in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and four-year starter at Kansas State, where he became the only player in school history with more than 6,000 career passing and 1,000 career rushing yards. He started 40 career games, totaling 7,134 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns while adding 1,087 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Cameron Goode
|OLB
|6-3
|232
|4/15/98
|R
|California ’22
|Spring, Texas
|D7a, ‘22
|Skylar Thompson
|QB
|6-2
|217
|6/4/97
|R
|Kansas State ’22
|Independence, Mo.
|D7b, ‘22