Roster Moves: Dolphins sign LB Melvin Ingram III and waived QB Chris Streveler

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram III as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas City and waived quarterback Chris Streveler.

Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) who spent the first nine seasons (2012-20) of his career with the Chargers organization before playing the 2021 season in Pittsburgh and Kansas City. He's played in 128 career games with 103 starts, totaling 373 tackles (266 solo), 51.0 sacks, three interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Ingram has also started seven playoff games. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (18th overall) out of South Carolina by the Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft.