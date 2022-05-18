Presented by

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign LB Melvin Ingram III and waived QB Chris Streveler

May 18, 2022 at 03:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram III as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas City and waived quarterback Chris Streveler.

Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) who spent the first nine seasons (2012-20) of his career with the Chargers organization before playing the 2021 season in Pittsburgh and Kansas City. He's played in 128 career games with 103 starts, totaling 373 tackles (266 solo), 51.0 sacks, three interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Ingram has also started seven playoff games. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (18th overall) out of South Carolina by the Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Streveler signed with the Dolphins on Feb. 22, 2022. He's played in seven career games over two seasons (2020-21) with Arizona, completing 17-of-25 passes (68.0 pct.) for 141 yards and one touchdown. He also spent part of the 2021 season on Baltimore's practice squad. Streveler played two seasons (2018-19) for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League and was part of the Blue Bombers' 2019 Grey Cup championship team.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Melvin Ingram IIILB6-22474/26/8911South Carolina ’12Hamlet, N.C.UFA, ’22 (KC)

