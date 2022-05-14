Presented by

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive/Failed Physical OL Clary, Sign OL Banwart

May 14, 2022 at 04:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived/failed physical offensive lineman Ty Clary and signed offensive lineman Cole Banwart.

Banwart spent parts of last season on the practice squads of Minnesota and the N.Y. Giants but did not appear in a regular-season game. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 13, 2021. Banwart played collegiately at Iowa, where he earned third-team All-America and second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2020.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Cole BanwartOL6-42988/21/971Iowa '21Ottosen, IowaFA, '22

