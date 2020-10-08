The Blitz: Leading By Example

They Said It

Jesse Davis is the longest-tenured member of the Dolphins offensive line. He's the only member of the group that was here in 2018 when Kris Kocurek coached the Miami defensive line. Kocurek is now in San Francisco where he coached the line responsible for the fifth-most sacks in the NFL a season ago.

Wednesday, Davis talked about the challenges Kocurek and his line will present the Dolphins' front on Sunday.

"Coach Kocurek is a fiery guy. I remember him hooting and hollering and everything," Davis said. "Great guy, great coach. That's what we're going to expect. We're going to expect this d-line to have a lot energy, a lot of passion for the game. It's up to us, really, to make sure we do our job right, keep (Ryan Fitzpatrick) clean and keep our running backs moving forward, and (if we do that), I think we have a good chance of beating these guys."

From the longest-tenured member of the line to one of the newest, Davis discussed the leadership style of himself and Miami's left guard, Ereck Flowers.

"Ereck kind of stays in his lane and goes to work every day. He leads by example," Davis said. "He's always on time, he's always there to help if somebody asks him for help. Some guys are different. I'm the same way. I don't really sit there and try to 'rah, rah' everybody around me. If something needs to be said, then we'll say it."

Around the Beat

Eric Rowe made the switch to safety after the Dolphins bye week in 2019. The former Utah Ute played free safety in college, but was a cornerback through the first four seasons of his career. He signed with the Dolphins in 2019 as a corner but finished the season playing safety over the final 12 games.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote about Rowe's ability to erase opposing tight ends, and the big challenge ahead with the San Francisco 49ers and George Kittle.

Fortunately for Miami, tight ends have done precious little harm to Miami during the 16-game sample size since coaches wisely moved Eric Rowe from cornerback to safety last October.