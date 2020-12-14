Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Chiefs-Dolphins

The Dolphins are a team that is still challenging for a playoff spot with just three games remaining on this year's schedule. They will need to overcome injuries and two road games if they want to get to extend their season. If Sunday's game against Kansas City is any indication of the fight and grit of this team, I would say that I like their chances. Starter after starter went down and it seemed like the next man up was ready to take the field and produce. When DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant left with injuries, it was Mack Hollins and Lynn Bowden that stepped up and produced. Those are just two examples of positions and players answering the challenge. The Dolphins as a team did the same thing down the stretch, late in the fourth quarter. Down 30-10, the defense answered when cornerback Xavien Howard turned back the Chiefs offense with his ninth interception of the season. Howard's one-handed snag lead to another one-handed catch, this time by tight end Mike Gesicki. His touchdown catch over two Kansas City defenders cut the deficit to 30-17. A sack by Christian Wilkins, Miami's third of the day on Mahomes, got the ball back to the offense. Tagovailoa then drove the offense over 70 yards to close the gap to just a one score game. The Dolphins offense scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and the defense continued to fight too, getting key stops along the way. That's what you love to see as a fan of this team, and hopefully that type of effort and grit will continue down the stretch.