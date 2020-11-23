Three Takeaways | Missed Opportunities Cost Dolphins Comeback Bid

In a game that the score stayed close throughout, the Dolphins had their chances to find a way to get a win on the road. The score at halftime was just a three-point advantage at 13-10 Denver, and the Dolphins were very fortunate to be that close. Miami's offense accounted for only 82 total yards, and gave up three sacks in the first 30 minutes. When the third quarter started, the Broncos continued to run the ball, and found explosive plays in the passing game. They managed to move the offense with ease inside the Miami 20-yard line. They faced a fourth-and-one from the Dolphins 14 yard line. That's when linebacker Elandon Roberts and company led a charge towards the line of scrimmage. They met Denver running back Melvin Gordon head on and got the football back for the offense. It seemed like the turning point for the game was again provided by the defense. The only problem was the Dolphins offense couldn't get anything going. They gave the ball right back to the Broncos offense, and quarterback Drew Lock directed a drive that ended with a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Gordon. The last chance the Dolphins offense mounted was when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter. Fitz led one scoring drive that ended with a 53-yard field goal by place kicker Jason Sanders that cut the score to 20-13. Again, just as it happened in the third quarter, the defense came up with a turnover. This time it was linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel that punched the ball out of the grasp of Gordon, just as he was approaching the goal line. The ball popped loose and safety Eric Rowe pounced on it, giving the Miami offense one last chance late in the game. Back-to-back third-down conversions to Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker moved the football into Denver territory. Miami just needed one more explosive play to find the end zone, with a chance to either tie the score or go for two to win the game. But Broncos safety Justin Simmons stepped in front of a Fitzpatrick pass, and ended the Dolphins hopes for victory. It was the third interception for Simmons in his last four games.