Three Takeaways | True Team Victory in the Desert

It was a next man up mentality not only for the players on the field, but for the Dolphins coaching staff as well. Five assistant coaches were placed in COVID-19 protocol and weren't able to coach this past Sunday in Arizona. The coaches, trainers, quality control assistants and strength coaches that remained did a fabulous job crossing over to assist other positions and did it seamlessly. The players on the field followed suit when injury occurred and some made enormous contributions. When wide out Preston Williams went down with a foot injury after his second-quarter touchdown reception, Mack Hollins was able to pick up when Williams left off. Hollins had big shoes to fill because Williams led the team in receiving in the first half with four receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Hollins didn't disappoint and his response was an 11 yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. It was his first reception in a Dolphins uniform, and he used his size at 6'4 to snag the football away from the Arizona defender in the end zone for the score. Also, rookie running back Salvon Ahmed did a nice job running the ball in place of the injured Myles Gaskin. Ahmed showed his speed and quickness in his NFL debut, rushing for 38 yards. It was the most by a Miami player in his debut since Jay Ajayi in 2015! Ahmed's running style resembles the way Gaskin hits the hole with a burst, and maybe more suited for an expanded role in future weeks.