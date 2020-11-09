The Blitz: Mentally Tough Dolphins Win Fourth Straight

November 9, 2020
After three wins with at least an 18-point lead opened up, all double-digits victories, the Dolphins prevailed in a close contest against one of the NFL's best teams. Offensively, the Cardinals entered the week leading the NFL in total yards; but Miami's 34 points was enough to climb to 5-3, the team's best mark through eight games since 2014.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
The first injury report for Dolphins-Chargers will be available Wednesday.
They Said It
The Dolphins were short-handed in a lot of areas in the win over the Cardinals. Down a handful of coaches, wide receivers, running backs and a tight end, Miami had plenty to overcome en route to victory.
Head Coach Brian Flores was proud of the way his team responded.
"I think our guys dealt with a lot of adversity this week, these last couple of days especially," Flores said. "I talked about our mental toughness last week, I think that showed up again today. Hard-fought victory, players stepping up, coaches stepping up, we had assistant and strength coaches coming in, Kaleb Thornhill came in there and was helping us from a coaching standpoint. We had a lot of people step up and help and it was definitely a team victory."
On this Day in Dolphins History
For today's OTD, what happened one day prior, on Nov. 8, 1981, is too good to pass up.
November 8, 1981 -- Don Shula captures 200th NFL coaching victory when linebacker Bob Brudzinski intercepts pass in overtime to set up Uwe von Schamann for 30-yard field goal in 30-27 triumph at New England.
Stat of the Day
Kicker Jason Sanders added a pair of field goals to his resume of perfection this season. Sanders has made all 17 of his field goals this season and 20 straight dating back to last year. The 56-yard boot at the end of the half tied Sanders with Olindo Mare for the most consecutive makes in franchise history, and his game-winning 50-yard kick in the fourth quarter put him atop the consecutive-kicks made leaderboard.
