The Blitz: Mentally Tough Dolphins Win Fourth Straight

On this Day in Dolphins History

For today's OTD, what happened one day prior, on Nov. 8, 1981, is too good to pass up.

November 8, 1981 -- Don Shula captures 200th NFL coaching victory when linebacker Bob Brudzinski intercepts pass in overtime to set up Uwe von Schamann for 30-yard field goal in 30-27 triumph at New England.

Stat of the Day

Kicker Jason Sanders added a pair of field goals to his resume of perfection this season. Sanders has made all 17 of his field goals this season and 20 straight dating back to last year. The 56-yard boot at the end of the half tied Sanders with Olindo Mare for the most consecutive makes in franchise history, and his game-winning 50-yard kick in the fourth quarter put him atop the consecutive-kicks made leaderboard.

Content On Tap

The Dolphins' 34-31 win recap content on MiamiDolphins.com is available. The story of the day – Miami Finishes in Arizona – and our player spotlight pieces are both live. We look at quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense's performance, particularly on the 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter, and get quotes from Tagovailoa, Flores, Byron Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah and Ted Karras.

Plus, Drive Time with Travis Wingfield allows you to relish in the victory on your drive to work. Download Drive Time and the other podcasts (The Audible with John Congemi and Kim Bokamper and The Fish Tank with Seth Levit and O.J. McDuffie) on the Miami Dolphins podcast network.