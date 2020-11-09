The Blitz: Mentally Tough Dolphins Win Fourth Straight

After three wins with at least an 18-point lead opened up, all double-digits victories, the Dolphins prevailed in a close contest against one of the NFL's best teams. Offensively, the Cardinals entered the week leading the NFL in total yards; but Miami's 34 points was enough to climb to 5-3, the team's best mark through eight games since 2014.

Injury Report

The first injury report for Dolphins-Chargers will be available Wednesday.

They Said It

The Dolphins were short-handed in a lot of areas in the win over the Cardinals. Down a handful of coaches, wide receivers, running backs and a tight end, Miami had plenty to overcome en route to victory.

Head Coach Brian Flores was proud of the way his team responded.

"I think our guys dealt with a lot of adversity this week, these last couple of days especially," Flores said. "I talked about our mental toughness last week, I think that showed up again today. Hard-fought victory, players stepping up, coaches stepping up, we had assistant and strength coaches coming in, Kaleb Thornhill came in there and was helping us from a coaching standpoint. We had a lot of people step up and help and it was definitely a team victory."

Around the Beat

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel wrote about Miami's win and the impressive three-phase performance that has been carrying this Dolphins during a four-game winning streak.

On this Day in Dolphins History

For today's OTD, what happened one day prior, on Nov. 8, 1981, is too good to pass up.

November 8, 1981 -- Don Shula captures 200th NFL coaching victory when linebacker Bob Brudzinski intercepts pass in overtime to set up Uwe von Schamann for 30-yard field goal in 30-27 triumph at New England.

Stat of the Day

Kicker Jason Sanders added a pair of field goals to his resume of perfection this season. Sanders has made all 17 of his field goals this season and 20 straight dating back to last year. The 56-yard boot at the end of the half tied Sanders with Olindo Mare for the most consecutive makes in franchise history, and his game-winning 50-yard kick in the fourth quarter put him atop the consecutive-kicks made leaderboard.

Content On Tap

The Dolphins' 34-31 win recap content on MiamiDolphins.com is available. The story of the day – Miami Finishes in Arizona – and our player spotlight pieces are both live. We look at quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense's performance, particularly on the 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter, and get quotes from Tagovailoa, Flores, Byron Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah and Ted Karras.

Plus, Drive Time with Travis Wingfield allows you to relish in the victory on your drive to work. Download Drive Time and the other podcasts (The Audible with John Congemi and Kim Bokamper and The Fish Tank with Seth Levit and O.J. McDuffie) on the Miami Dolphins podcast network.

Plus, later today, we'll look inside the numbers of the win in the desert. Individual stats, snap counts, team rankings and a whole lot more on deck in that piece.

