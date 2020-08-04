Today from Dolphins HQ: Day 2 of Conditioning

They Said It

Brian Flores spoke to South Florida media on Monday detailing a variety of topics. Chief among them, the Dolphins approach to putting contingencies in place and being prepared for anything and everything that comes the team's way in 2020.

"Everyone's got a backup," Flores said. "Everyone's got two backups. It's something we've talked about. We're taking the same approach we take with the players. If I go down, we're doing this, if the d-line coach goes down, we're doing this and so on and so forth. It's something we've talked about, but it's not just on the coaches and players. It's staff. It's our strength and conditioning coach, head trainer, head equipment guy, nutritionist. You have to have a plan for everyone, especially in times like these."

Around The Beat

The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley further detailed the Dolphins preference for versatility, and how it might be especially beneficial this upcoming season.

"We still need guys who are multiple," Flores said. "We still need guys who can play multiple positions. I think that's even more important this year, in a year when we don't know. You could lose one, two, three, a group of guys. We're going to get other guys to step in.

