Today from Dolphins HQ: Day 2 of Conditioning

August 4, 2020
Training camp practices are set to officially begin on August 17, but the team is already hard at work with strength and conditioning programs. In the 'Today from Dolphins HQ' series, we'll get you caught up on all the latest from Davie and Dolphins football.
Roster Comings and Goings
Another defensive back is joining the roster. The Dolphins were awarded cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off waivers from Indianapolis yesterday. Jerome Baker was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and running back Malcolm Perry has been added to the same list.
Nelson Jr. spent part of the 2019 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 10, 2019. Nelson played 50 games at Southern Mississippi (2014-17), where he recorded 202 tackles (120 solo), 15 passes defensed, five interceptions and one forced fumble. As a senior in 2018, he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
They Said It
Brian Flores spoke to South Florida media on Monday detailing a variety of topics. Chief among them, the Dolphins approach to putting contingencies in place and being prepared for anything and everything that comes the team's way in 2020.
"Everyone's got a backup," Flores said. "Everyone's got two backups. It's something we've talked about. We're taking the same approach we take with the players. If I go down, we're doing this, if the d-line coach goes down, we're doing this and so on and so forth. It's something we've talked about, but it's not just on the coaches and players. It's staff. It's our strength and conditioning coach, head trainer, head equipment guy, nutritionist. You have to have a plan for everyone, especially in times like these."
Around The Beat
The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley further detailed the Dolphins preference for versatility, and how it might be especially beneficial this upcoming season.
"We still need guys who are multiple," Flores said. "We still need guys who can play multiple positions. I think that's even more important this year, in a year when we don't know. You could lose one, two, three, a group of guys. We're going to get other guys to step in.
Stat Of The Day
Standing 6-foot-5, 2019 rookie receiver Preston Williams isn't your typical return man. Part of the Dolphins coaching staff's preferences come via versatility, including the kicking game. Williams periodically returned punts to start the season but became the team's primary return man for a four-game stretch mid-season.
While he didn't return enough punts to qualify for Pro Football Reference's leaderboard, Williams' 11.5 yards per return would've finished second behind Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson (12.5 yards per return) in 2019.
Dolphins On Social
On This Day In Dolphins History
Aug. 4, 1997 - The Dolphins travel to Mexico City and earn a 38-19 preseason win over the Denver Broncos before a crowd of 104,629 fans at Estadio Guillermo Canedo. The attendance is the most to ever witness a Dolphins game, surpassing the previous high of 103,667 that saw Miami's 27-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVII on January 30, 1983, in the Rose Bowl. The game marks the fourth time overall that the Dolphins have travelled abroad to play a preseason contest and the win improves Miami's record to 4-0 in games played on foreign soil. Miami's previous American Bowl games had been in London (1988), Tokyo (1991) and Berlin (1992). The Dolphins became the first NFL team to win four American Bowl contests, and they also became the first team to win an American Bowl matchup in each of the three continents in which the games have been played.
Aug. 4, 2001 - Former linebacker Nick Buoniconti is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the eighth Dolphin and first defensive player to earn that honor.
Content On Tap
The training camp preview series continues moving inside to the offensive line for the first of a two-part series on the position. We have it covered on the Drive Time Podcast and MiamiDolphins.com. Also on the website are highlights from Brian Flores Monday presser.
There is a new edition of the Fish Tank Podcast this morning! Listen in as Seth and Juice sit down with long-time Dolphins beat writer/columnist Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
