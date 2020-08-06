Today from Dolphins HQ: Personalities Meshing Early

August 6, 2020

Nearing the end of Week 1 of the acclimation period, Dolphins players are settling into the unique routine that comes with professional sports in 2020. On Wednesday, we spoke to the Dolphins two veteran acquisitions at running back along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins about the first week of strength and conditioning. We'll cover that, some roster moves and everything you need to know from Dolphins Headquarters on this Thursday.

Roster Comings and Goings

Albert Wilson makes it two receivers in as many days to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. To date, Wilson and Hurns are the only two players on the Dolphins roster who have exercised the right to opt out of the upcoming campaign.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has been added to the reserve/COVID-19* list.

They said it

Three veterans – Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, and Christian Wilkins – spoke to South Florida media on Wednesday. Wilkins, known for his energy and bubbly personality, discussed the acclimation period and how quickly the new parts of this 2020 Dolphins outfit are meshing in with the incumbents.

"Well, I don't think anyone can match my energy," Wilkins said. "(laughter) I'm always happy, always ready to work, always ready to go. It's crazy. I feel like the connection we've already built and are going to continue to build is just so natural. Those new guys that came in – from the rookies to the free agents, to the guys we picked up, and the guys that have been here – I feel like it's so natural. It feels like we've already been around each other for a while. That stems from good leadership on the defensive side, too. We've got good guys. We are bringing those guys in with open arms and everybody else is getting in where they fit in too. That part of it has been great, really connecting with a lot of the newer guys."