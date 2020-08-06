Today from Dolphins HQ: Personalities Meshing Early

August 6, 2020
Nearing the end of Week 1 of the acclimation period, Dolphins players are settling into the unique routine that comes with professional sports in 2020. On Wednesday, we spoke to the Dolphins two veteran acquisitions at running back along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins about the first week of strength and conditioning. We'll cover that, some roster moves and everything you need to know from Dolphins Headquarters on this Thursday.
Roster Comings and Goings
Albert Wilson makes it two receivers in as many days to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. To date, Wilson and Hurns are the only two players on the Dolphins roster who have exercised the right to opt out of the upcoming campaign.
Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has been added to the reserve/COVID-19* list.
They said it
Three veterans – Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, and Christian Wilkins – spoke to South Florida media on Wednesday. Wilkins, known for his energy and bubbly personality, discussed the acclimation period and how quickly the new parts of this 2020 Dolphins outfit are meshing in with the incumbents.
"Well, I don't think anyone can match my energy," Wilkins said. "(laughter) I'm always happy, always ready to work, always ready to go. It's crazy. I feel like the connection we've already built and are going to continue to build is just so natural. Those new guys that came in – from the rookies to the free agents, to the guys we picked up, and the guys that have been here – I feel like it's so natural. It feels like we've already been around each other for a while. That stems from good leadership on the defensive side, too. We've got good guys. We are bringing those guys in with open arms and everybody else is getting in where they fit in too. That part of it has been great, really connecting with a lot of the newer guys."
Around the Beat
Matt Breida also spoke to South Florida media on Wednesday. Breida, the leader in NFL Next Gen Stats' top speed across each of the last two NFL seasons, quoted Ricky Bobby when asked about his latest vehicle purchase, as detailed by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.
"I like going fast," Breida said Wednesday. "I run fast. I just like doing everything fast."
Stat of the Day
Over the final 10 games of his rookie season, Christian Wilkins racked up 24 run stops (4th among interior defensive linemen and 24 quarterback pressures (19th among interior DL). He also led all rookies at his position in tackles (56).
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
The Dolphins and St. Louis Rams squared off in the Hall of Fame Game on August 6, 2001. It was the organization's second appearance in the annual game held in Canton, Ohio and first since 1978. Miami came up short in a 17-10 loss that kicked off a 1-4 preseason for the Dolphins. That would not carry over into the season as Miami finished 11-5 and won the AFC East.
The training camp preview series flips to the defensive side of the football with the interior defensive linemen. We'll get a look at Wilkins, Davon Godchaux and the rest of the players up front on the Dolphins defense both on MiamiDolphins.com and the Drive Time Podcast.