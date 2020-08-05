Today From Dolphins HQ: Training and Transactions

August 5, 2020
Every day is a chance for the Dolphins and their players to get better. As we approach training camp practices, which are set to officially begin on August 17, the acclimation period continues as these finely-tuned athletes are preparing themselves for the rigors of another NFL season. Here's what's on tap for this Wednesday from Dolphins HQ.
Roster Comings and Goings
The Dolphins announced Tuesday they have activated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19* list and waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and Tankersley.
Wide receiver Allen Hurns declared his intentions Tuesday to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.
They said it
Hurns is the first player to opt out of the season on the Dolphins 2020 roster. Brian Flores issued a statement regarding the veteran receiver.
Coach Flores on WR Allen Hurns opting out for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/A35t6d0Qz6— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020
Around the Beat
Even in Hurns' absence, the Dolphins receiver room runs deep. The breakout of DeVante Parker dominated headlines in the second half of the season, but Preston Williams led the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards prior to his injury.
Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post detailed the track Williams was on through eight games as a rookie.
From his Tuesday story, Habib writes: Williams was on pace to challenge Chris Chambers' team rookie record of 883 receiving yards in 2001 when the injury against the Jets ended his season. At the time, Parker was just beginning to dominate, meaning nobody has seen what the offense is capable of when both Parker and Williams are doing what they're capable of.
Stat of the Day
Ryan Fitzpatrick has attempted 4,787 passes in his 15-year career. With 213 pass attempts, Fitzpatrick will become the 29th player in NFL history to throw 5,000 career passes.
Dolphins On Social
.@Lastname\_Baker always bringing the energy to the field 😂🤣😂#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/vhekuLFWT6— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020
#️⃣3️⃣ | #️⃣1️⃣ | #️⃣1️⃣4️⃣#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/MpvXfmfP0F— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020
🗣 Quick feet‼️@Thresort x @iThinkIsee12 pic.twitter.com/beWHrkuzAW— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020
On this Day in Dolphins History
The Dolphins squared off with division rival Buffalo in a 1967 preseason meeting in Memphis, Tennessee. Miami completed the come-from-behind win with a fourth quarter touchdown pass from John Stofa to Frank Jackson, who was in the seventh and final year of his career.
Content On Tap
The training camp preview series continues as we stay on the offensive line. It's the second of a two-part series and the final offensive position in the series. A new edition of the Drive Time Podcast will feature the o-line preview as well as media availability from three Dolphins veterans. Plus, don't miss the return Dolphins Today, our daily video recap hit on Dolphins socials.
🧐 Never before seen footage— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020
🎥 Exclusive interviews
👀 Behind the scenes access
You DON'T want to miss Dolphins Today!