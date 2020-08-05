Today From Dolphins HQ: Training and Transactions

Even in Hurns' absence, the Dolphins receiver room runs deep. The breakout of DeVante Parker dominated headlines in the second half of the season, but Preston Williams led the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards prior to his injury.

From his Tuesday story, Habib writes: Williams was on pace to challenge Chris Chambers' team rookie record of 883 receiving yards in 2001 when the injury against the Jets ended his season. At the time, Parker was just beginning to dominate, meaning nobody has seen what the offense is capable of when both Parker and Williams are doing what they're capable of.