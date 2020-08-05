Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 08:00 AM

Today From Dolphins HQ: Training and Transactions

August 5, 2020

Every day is a chance for the Dolphins and their players to get better. As we approach training camp practices, which are set to officially begin on August 17, the acclimation period continues as these finely-tuned athletes are preparing themselves for the rigors of another NFL season. Here's what's on tap for this Wednesday from Dolphins HQ.

Roster Comings and Goings

The Dolphins announced Tuesday they have activated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19* list and waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and Tankersley.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns declared his intentions Tuesday to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

They said it

Hurns is the first player to opt out of the season on the Dolphins 2020 roster. Brian Flores issued a statement regarding the veteran receiver.

Around the Beat

Even in Hurns' absence, the Dolphins receiver room runs deep. The breakout of DeVante Parker dominated headlines in the second half of the season, but Preston Williams led the Dolphins in receptions and receiving yards prior to his injury.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post detailed the track Williams was on through eight games as a rookie.

From his Tuesday story, Habib writes: Williams was on pace to challenge Chris Chambers' team rookie record of 883 receiving yards in 2001 when the injury against the Jets ended his season. At the time, Parker was just beginning to dominate, meaning nobody has seen what the offense is capable of when both Parker and Williams are doing what they're capable of.

Stat of the Day

Ryan Fitzpatrick has attempted 4,787 passes in his 15-year career. With 213 pass attempts, Fitzpatrick will become the 29th player in NFL history to throw 5,000 career passes.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

The Dolphins squared off with division rival Buffalo in a 1967 preseason meeting in Memphis, Tennessee. Miami completed the come-from-behind win with a fourth quarter touchdown pass from John Stofa to Frank Jackson, who was in the seventh and final year of his career.

Content On Tap

The training camp preview series continues as we stay on the offensive line. It's the second of a two-part series and the final offensive position in the series. A new edition of the Drive Time Podcast will feature the o-line preview as well as media availability from three Dolphins veterans. Plus, don't miss the return Dolphins Today, our daily video recap hit on Dolphins socials.

Dolphins Waive Sunahara, Tankersley
news

Dolphins Waive Sunahara, Tankersley

Activated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19* list and waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and Tankersley.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line (Part 1)
news

2020 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line (Part 1)

Part of a two-part look at the new Miami Dolphins offensive line heading into training camp 2020
XX during workouts at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Monday August 3rd, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
news

Today from Dolphins HQ: Day 2 of Conditioning

Get ready for the day with everything you need to know as a Dolphins fan
Dolphins Activate Jerome Baker, Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr.
news

Dolphins Activate Jerome Baker, Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr.

Awarded Picasso Nelson Jr., activated Jerome Baker and placed Malcolm Perry on reserve/COVID-19 list.

