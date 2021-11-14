Top News: Aggressiveness and Dictating the Terms

Tight-window throws have been the norm for Tagovailoa this season. His 21.8 percent aggressive rate (throws that, at the catch point, occur with one or fewer yards of separation) is tops in the NFL (Joe Burrow 20.1 percent).

"I think the guys did a good job getting open," he said. "You just got to get it to them. I tried my best to do that (Thursday)."

Safety Flexibility

It should come as no surprise, given the calling card of Brian Flores' and Josh Boyer's defense, that a pair of young safeties are showcasing the multiplicity that made them high draft choices. The final season of both Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland in college (2019) saw both players wear multiple hats, but none more than covering from the slot position at Texas and Oregon, respectively.

Thursday, both players set high-water marks in the brief history of Next Gen Stat tracking. Holland's 21 blitzes were the most by any defensive back in a game since Next Gen started in 2016. The second-most, Brandon Jones (17) in the very same game.

"We have such a good relationship off the field," Jones said of he and Holland, who both played all 73 defensive snaps Thursday night. "I think that definitely correlates with how we play on the field. We have a lot of trust for each other. I think it's really cool to see once we get on the field, there are a lot of instances where we don't even communicate and we're still on the same page."

Holland (14) and Jones (12) rank No. 1 and No. 2 among all safeties in Pro Football Focus' QB pressures metric. Both have been more than just heat seeking missiles, they've been sterling in coverage, to boot.

Their respective pre-snap alignment reps this season are as follows (PFF):

Jones: total 581, box 190, free safety 103, defensive line 96, slot corner 38, wide corner 12

Holland: total 633, free safety 386, box 75, defensive line 56, slot corner 21, wide corner 11