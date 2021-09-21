Top News: Back to Basics and Consistent Demeanor

"We've got a lot of things that we need to improve on…" Flores said. "We'll do a better job of getting them prepared and ready to play. And yes, we'll take a look at personnel and see if we need to make any changes to play better than we did [Sunday]."

Lineup changes are a possibility, but that's not a guaranteed solution. Offensive Line Coach Lemuel Jeanpierre addressed the idea of a shakeup and the flexibility of several of the players in the group.

Every player from the starting lineup Sunday has played with this Dolphins team in the past and been a part of successful offensive performances and winning outcomes -- more often than not, in fact, over the last year. It'll be imperative for the group to make the corrections and afford the quarterback, whoever is up and starting on Sunday, more time to survey and make plays.

Sunday provides Miami with an opportunity to respond, not just on the offensive line, but across the board. Last year, under Flores, the Dolphins were 4-1 coming off a loss. Execution will be paramount to correcting course and getting back in the winner's circle, and that can be boiled down to the fundamentals and basics of the game.