Top News: Bosa Family On Verge Of Making NFL History

The Manning family, with father Archie and sons Peyton and Eli, accomplished that feat, but all three of them were quarterbacks. This is believed to be the first time the father-son-son first-round trifecta involves three defensive players.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the younger Bosas’ uncle, Eric Kumerow, also was a first-round pick — also with the Dolphins.

“My uncle (Eric Kumerow) went 16th, my dad went 16th, my brother went third and hopefully I’m going pretty high as well,” Nick said at the combine Saturday. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Nick not only should go pretty high in the 2019 draft, he could end up beating his brother’s draft spot. Some mock drafts even had him first overall.

But Nick said there’s no competition between brothers or bragging rights involved.

“Definitely not a rivalry,” Nick said. “I just want to do everything I can here to let all the coaches know that I’m ready to go and I’ll be a good NFL player. No wager. You talk to him he wants the best for me, wants me to go No. 1. It’s crazy that both of us are in this position so soon after each other.”

Nick has been staying with Joey in Fort Lauderdale since the end of the NFL season, and this was after he stayed with him in Southern California after his 2018 season ended prematurely because of what he described as a “groin, lower abdomen” injury.

Bosa said he was fully recovered and planned do take part in all the drills at the combine.

Nick said Joey offered some advice before he came up for the combine.