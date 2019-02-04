Top News: Brian Flores Introduced As Dolphins Head Coach

QB or not QB: Despite suggestions to the contrary, Grier said he would not rule out the possibility of drafting a quarterback this year. “Nothing’s out,” he said. “We haven’t even gone through our process of getting to learn the guys yet. There’s a lot of good prospects. We spent some time with them down at the Senior Bowl and there’s other quarterbacks that weren’t there that people are talking about as well. We’ve just got to go through and get to know them. We may get through the process and fall in love with a couple of guys. Last year we liked two guys a lot and they both had good success this year. It could be that point where we may say, ‘Hey, we feel this is the guy.’ ”

Grier vision: Grier laid out his philosophy for building a consistent winner, and it includes spending wisely, building from the front out, and having the right mixture of youth and experience. “I’ve never been one to spend huge money on a guy to come in,” Grier said. “To me, I’d rather have three good players than one maybe great player who may or may not impact what you’re doing. I’d rather have three good players at positions that are going to help the team win. That’s a little bit of it. For me, you build up your offensive line, defensive line. You start there, and then you work and obviously you need playmakers who are going to be impact players. It’s just the way how I grew up, how I started, and I just really believe those ways are how those teams win.”