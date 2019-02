Going for it: General Manager Chris Grier made very clear Wednesday at the scouting combine that the notion that the Dolphins would try to lose or “tank” in 2019 simply was not accurate. Owner Stephen Ross said after the season he was willing to take necessary steps to build a consistent winner, but Grier said Ross’ words were misconstrued. “I think everyone kind of took Steve’s words the first press conference out of context because — you’ve been around Steve — he is a volatile, very competitive person,” Grier said. “So we’re not trying to lose games. We’re going to do what’s best. We’re going to build like we’ve talked about building right, going through the process to do what’s best for the Dolphins. But, no, we’re not trying to tank or lose every game. But we’re going to build it right and see how it plays out. … Steve kind of clarified that when we introduced Brian. We’ve talked the type of players we want, tough guys, competitive guys. It’s kind of hard to say you want that and say hey, rein it back for a year and just go lay down. I don’t see how you could ask 53 guys to put their body on the line to lose games.”