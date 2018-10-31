Top News: Brock Osweiler To Start Against Jets

Defensive help: The Dolphins added two former first-round picks to their defensive line Wednesday when they signed Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams. Hood was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 32nd overall selection in the 2009 NFL draft, and has played 133 career games with 73 starts with four teams — Pittsburgh, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins. The defensive tackle appeared in four games with the Redskins this season and had two tackles and one assist. Hood started nine games for the Steelers in 2010 when they reached the Super Bowl before losing against the Green Bay Packers. Hood, 6-3, 305, is 31 years old and played collegiately at the University of Missouri, the same school that produced Dolphins 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris. Williams was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2013 and spent four seasons with the team, including two when Head Coach Adam Gase was the team's offensive coordinator. Williams, 6-2, 328, appeared in six games with four starts with the Detroit Lions this season before being released last week. He has started 63 of 81 games in his career, including four starts as a rookie in 2013 when the Broncos reached the Super Bowl. Hood and Williams will join starters Akeem Spence and Davon Godchaux in the Dolphins' defensive tackle rotation and replace Vincent Taylor and Jamiyus Pittman. Taylor was placed on IR on Tuesday and Pittman was waived Monday.