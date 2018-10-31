Top News: Brock Osweiler To Start Against Jets

It will be Brock Osweiler at quarterback again for the Dolphins against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Head Coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday that Ryan Tannehill will miss a fourth consecutive game because of the shoulder injury he sustained in the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Some days it feels a lot better and some days it doesn't feel as good when he's throwing," Gase said. "(We'll) just keep working through it, keep talking with the doctors to see if we can do anything else, anything more than what he's doing or we need to do less. We've just got to keep going through this process."
Gase said the idea of surgery had not been brought up to him.
In his first three starts, Osweiler completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 860 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions and a passer rating of 90.6.
Defensive help: The Dolphins added two former first-round picks to their defensive line Wednesday when they signed Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams. Hood was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 32nd overall selection in the 2009 NFL draft, and has played 133 career games with 73 starts with four teams — Pittsburgh, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins. The defensive tackle appeared in four games with the Redskins this season and had two tackles and one assist. Hood started nine games for the Steelers in 2010 when they reached the Super Bowl before losing against the Green Bay Packers. Hood, 6-3, 305, is 31 years old and played collegiately at the University of Missouri, the same school that produced Dolphins 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris. Williams was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2013 and spent four seasons with the team, including two when Head Coach Adam Gase was the team's offensive coordinator. Williams, 6-2, 328, appeared in six games with four starts with the Detroit Lions this season before being released last week. He has started 63 of 81 games in his career, including four starts as a rookie in 2013 when the Broncos reached the Super Bowl. Hood and Williams will join starters Akeem Spence and Davon Godchaux in the Dolphins' defensive tackle rotation and replace Vincent Taylor and Jamiyus Pittman. Taylor was placed on IR on Tuesday and Pittman was waived Monday.
Hull returns: Linebacker Mike Hull is back on the 53-man roster after being activated Wednesday. Hull practiced the past two weeks after being designated for return from injured reserve. He was placed on IR after the roster cuts to 53 players because of a knee injury he sustained during the preseason. Hull's return figures to boost the special teams as well as provide additional depth at linebacker. Jake Brendel, who also was designated for return two weeks ago, remains on IR and the Dolphins have until Nov. 8 to activate him, otherwise his season officially will be over.
Stills status: Wide receiver Kenny Stills did not practice Wednesday, but he did conditioning work during the portion that was open to the media and is hoping to be able to play against the Jets after sitting out the Houston game last week because of a groin injury. "He's trying to work through his injury," Gase said. "We'll see kind of how the rest of the week goes. Obviously, he's trying to basically convince us that he's going to be ready. We just have to be smart. We don't want to throw him out there and all of a sudden we lose him for a longer period of time."
Practice moves: In addition to the transactions on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins also made some moves on the practice squad. They re-signed safety Maurice Smith and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, who both were waived Monday. Also, the Dolphins released defensive tackle DeShawn Williams.