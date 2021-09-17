Top News: Buffalo is Coming to Town

Another week, another challenge. The Dolphins scored the lone divisional victory on the road in the league in Week 1 and a win Sunday would give Miami a 2-0 start to the season within the treacherous AFC East.
Dolphins players spoke to the challenges presented by last year's division champions and AFC Championship game participant.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Bills defense -- "They provide a good amount of problems for us. It's a veteran defense, so with Jordan on one side and (Taron) Johnson on the other side, (Matt) Milano inside, (Tremaine Edmunds) on the other side, you never know what's going to happen. They could spin the coverage, they could bring 58 (Milano) or 49 (Edmunds). You never know what's going to happen. For us offensively, if you don't know, you've just got to stick to your rules. Revert back to your rules and you'll be fine."
Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah on Josh Allen -- "He's definitely a great quarterback and we've got to do a good job stopping him. Everybody's got to run to him. Only one man can't bring him down. It takes the whole defense pretty much to get him down."
Cornerback Xavien Howard on Bills offense -- "You've got to line up against five guys. They've got Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie. You've got the quarterback also. There's a lot that they have. It's going to be a tough battle. You just have to be prepared for it. He can extend plays, run the ball, everything. There's a lot of stuff that they do well."
Linebacker Jerome Baker on how Pittsburgh defended Buffalo in Week 1 – "They played as a defense and they really played together. They did a great job of just getting after the quarterback. As soon as you pop on the tape, you can see that. That's one thing that they definitely did well."
Tight End Mike Gesicki on Bills defense – "They're a good defense. They do a very good job of disguising coverages. They do an extremely good job of playing off each other in terms of both the safeties. (Jordan) Poyer and (Micah) Hyde, they do a great job. They are experienced and they've done a great job in this league. Then also you've got another couple talented (line)backers in (Tremaine) Edmunds and (Matt) Milano. So they've got a bunch of different guys that they can put on you. They've got a good nickel in Taron Johnson. You've just got to be able to identify the coverage, identify who is on you and how to run specific routes. Game plans always change and all of that kind of stuff, so to compare it to how it was successful to last year or this year, it's just different."
Long Snapper Blake Ferguson on playing against his brother (Bills LS, Reid Ferguson) -- He's insufferable no matter what the outcome of the game is. No, he and I have friendly banter no matter what; whether it's a game between us two, Red Sox/Yankees, whatever it is there's always a little bit of brotherly love going on there. We enjoy the banter but we're focused on this year, we're focused on this game and we're just taking it one day at a time."