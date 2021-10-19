Top News: Coordinators Meet with Media

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Eric Studesville on what drives the team at 1-5: I hope it's not ever difficult because we love this game. All of us players, coaches, staff, everyone in this building puts a tremendous amount of effort into doing this. This is what our job is. We have a responsibility. I'm hoping, first of all, the passion for the game never takes that away where you feel like there's nothing left to do. I'm never going to work like that, that's not in my mindset. I always feel like there's a chance to do something. We're always working for ourselves. We're always working to put our best product out there for people to see regardless of what the situation is, and I think that's a life lesson for us. That's not just football, that's something that everybody, all of us have to do. When we come to work, we're putting our best foot forward every day. We're putting our chips on the table and saying 'look, I'm going to give you everything I've got today' and that's what this is about. It doesn't matter what the record is, what the score is. It doesn't matter how you feel today. We've got something to do and there's people counting on us to do that. Our responsibility is to show up and do that every day.