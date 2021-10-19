Top News: Coordinators Meet with Media

The Dolphins entire assistant coaching staff met with the South Florida media Tuesday. Here are the highlights.

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Eric Studesville on what drives the team at 1-5: I hope it's not ever difficult because we love this game. All of us players, coaches, staff, everyone in this building puts a tremendous amount of effort into doing this. This is what our job is. We have a responsibility. I'm hoping, first of all, the passion for the game never takes that away where you feel like there's nothing left to do. I'm never going to work like that, that's not in my mindset. I always feel like there's a chance to do something. We're always working for ourselves. We're always working to put our best product out there for people to see regardless of what the situation is, and I think that's a life lesson for us. That's not just football, that's something that everybody, all of us have to do. When we come to work, we're putting our best foot forward every day. We're putting our chips on the table and saying 'look, I'm going to give you everything I've got today' and that's what this is about. It doesn't matter what the record is, what the score is. It doesn't matter how you feel today. We've got something to do and there's people counting on us to do that. Our responsibility is to show up and do that every day.

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends George Godsey on QB Tua Tagovailoa's return to action: "For a guy who had quite a bit of time off, [he] came out firing. We had a couple of penalties we were able to overcome, in the first series to score a touchdown. I thought it was an impressive drive to be honest with you. Coming off of an injury and not being able to really practice how he wanted to I thought it was a credit to him and his preparation. There was another drive during the game where we had another turnover, they got the ball we stopped them and had a real impressive touchdown drive over 90 yards. Those two drives are really impressive from our perspective. He was able to overcome some negative plays, and convert third downs. That's what the quarterback position is about. We're going to use those as things to build on because the more drive we have like that the better off we'll overall be."

Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene: I thought he was competitive. I thought he tackled well … I thought there were some good throws and good catches on him. We'll continue to talk about working to finish. You're in good position and just try to make them make a great catch by ripping the ball. I thought he did some good things and some things we'll try to build on and things we'll work on as well.

Brian Flores and a handful of players will meet with the media on Wednesday as the Dolphins return to the practice field in preparation for the Atlanta Falcons, who come to Hard Rock Stadium to take on Miami this coming Sunday.

For all media availabilities, head over to the Miami Dolphins YouTube channel.

