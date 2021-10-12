Top News: Coordinators Talk Offensive Line Shuffle, Play Calling, Fine-Tuning and the State of the Modern Kickoff

"It's a unique week too with us traveling and getting ready for the London itinerary. But whenever there is an injury at any position, you're looking to see what happens on a hit or you get tackled, whether it's another position or not. We won't be able to find those things honestly until game time. But as far as certain throws, making sure he's able to rip a ball out to the sideline if he has to, show some touch over some linebackers, avoid movements in the pocket, those are obviously things that are going to happen throughout the game that you'd like to get a look at in practice and hopefully they come up – whether it's a play that develops, a defensive linemen that kind of gets an edge on an offensive lineman. You like to see those movements take place. It's a little bit different when there are no movements, which is kind of what's going on right now, just to make sure you have the functionality to execute that when that happens. It's always a touchy thing with all injuries, but obviously when he has the ball in his hands, he'll be making those movements. We'll take it day-by-day this week and see if we can arrive at a place we feel comfortable with before the game."