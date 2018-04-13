Top News: DCC Golf Tournament And Latest Team News

Anxious to get going: The Dolphins are now just three days away from the start of the offseason program, which could be seen as the starting point in the 2018 season. "It's exciting," McCain said. "Everybody is excited to be back. Guys are coming around. You see a lot of guys in the locker room that haven't been there; they've been at home, training, doing their own thing. It's exciting. It's a great feel … it's a refreshed locker room at the end of the day. There's a lot of new faces and there's a lot of guys we've never seen and a lot of guys we're excited to have with us." The offseason program will start with two weeks of conditioning work, followed by three weeks on on-field work, and then OTAs beginning May 22.