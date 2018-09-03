Top News: Dolphins Add Two Offensive Linemen

The Dolphins continued tweaking their 53-man roster Monday when they signed fifth-year center Travis Swanson, re-signed tackle Sam Young and waived safety Maurice Smith.

Swanson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions after being a third-round pick in the 2014 draft. He was the third of nine centers selected that year after being a three-year starter at the University of Arkansas.

In Detroit, Swanson started 42 of the 53 games he played, including all 37 the past three seasons. He signed with the New York Jets this offseason as an unrestricted free agents, but was among the team's final roster cuts.

In Swanson's first two seasons in Detroit, he was coached by current Dolphins offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn.

The Dolphins now have nine offensive linemen on their roster: Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Ja'Wuan James, Ted Larsen, Zach Sterup, Young and Swanson.

Young was re-signed one day after being released. He went through a similar scenario last year when he was released Sept. 2 and re-signed two days later.