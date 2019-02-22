Top News: Dolphins Bolster Front Office, Hire Reggie McKenzie

Tennis talk: Speaking of Hard Rock Stadium, it has undergone quite a transformation over the past few months to get it ready to host the 2019 Miami Open tennis tournament. Photos of the project’s progress have been posted on Twitter and defending men’s champion John Isner says he’s been impressed. “I do think this new venue at Hard Rock Stadium is going to be very unique and very cool, and I think the fans will love it and I think the players will like it as well,” said Isner, who’s in South Florida for the Delray Beach Open. “I’ve seen the renderings and I’ve seen the live photos as they are right now. I’ve not seen anything super up-to-date of center court, but I’ve seen the outside of it and it looks incredible.”