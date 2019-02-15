Top News: Dolphins Introduce Brian Flores' Coaching Staff

Weekly challenge: As Graham mentioned, the Dolphins very well might have totally different looks from week to week depending on the opponent. But it’s not just on defense where the Dolphins will alter their approach on a game-by-game basis. That’s going to apply to the offense as well. It’s all part of the philosophy laid out by Flores during his introductory press conference of having the flexibility and versatility to change things up to take advantage of particular matchups based on the opponent. “Brian and I share a lot of the same philosophies, one of which is being very team-oriented,” O’Shea said. “But offensively, our vision is to do whatever is required to be successful that week. We absolutely want to have a core set of things that we do well, but we’re also going to have the ability to adjust on a weekly basis. I think it’s important for the coaching staff to have the mind-set that we need to be able to adjust and our players also need to adjust. That’s an important part of the offense is the ability to be multiple, to not be a specific scheme. But again, it goes back to we’re going to do what the players do well and what are their strengths. We always identify what they can do, not what they cannot do, and game-plan or set up our offense according to that.” O’Shea acknowledged that type of approach is more demanding on the players. “I think when you have a multiple offense, it does require the players to spend extra time in preparation, but in the end, we’re doing what’s best for the players and we’re doing, most importantly, what’s best for the team,” he said. “I think the players in the past, when we’ve been in a multiple offense, have always embraced that challenge, because in the end they know that we’re trying as a coaching staff to do what’s best and put them in the best position to not only succeed individually, but most importantly, our vision is to succeed as a team.”